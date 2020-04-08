Home & Away Star Lynne Confirms When The Show Will Return To Our Screens

The Home and Away fans prayers have finally been answered!

While the production of Home and Away is still not yet underway, Lynne McGranger, aka, Irene from the Bay, revealed that they do have "at least four months in the can" and that the show will be starting up on our screens again VERY soon.

Tune in below to find out when!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.