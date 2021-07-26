Home and Away star Dieter Brummer has passed away at the age of 45.

In a statement, NSW Police said, “About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven.

“The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”

Dieter played Shane on the popular soap opera during the 1990s. His character was paired with Melissa George’s Angel.

He also appeared in Underbelly, Neighbours and Winners and Losers. He won a Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor in 1995 and 1996.

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au