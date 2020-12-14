Home Alone's 'Buzz' Reveals Talks Of A Cast Reunion For The Film's 30th Anniversary!

Yes, you read that right!

The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi spoke with THE Devin Ratray aka the annoying big brother, Buzz McCallister, from the iconic Christmas film, Home Alone.

He revealed everything from what the cast really thought about the film before it was released and that there is talk of a Home Alone 30th Reunion!

Take a listen to the full chat below to find out more:

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.