Hollywood Star Formerly Known As Ellen Page Has Come Out As Transgender & Non-Binary

The Oscar-nominated star of Juno, Whip It, Netflix's Umbrella Academy, and SO much more has just announced that he is in fact transgender and non-binary.

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, took to Instagram to make a formal announcement about the emotional journey of self-discovery and his gender identity.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote.

He also touched on the discrimination and violence felt by the transgender community and personally thanked them for their support with his journey.

He explained how grateful he is that he's been able to change his relationship with himself and feels more empowered than ever to make the world a kinder and better place.

"To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he concluded.

Elliot's partner, Emma Portner, celebrated his post by commenting the following:

"I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much," she wrote.

Many other celebrities took to social media to share their support, including Netflix who wrote, "So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3!"

Well, there you have it, folks! We can not wait to see and hear more from Elliot Page!