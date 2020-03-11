Hold Onto Your Cowboys Hats, The TODAY Show Is Coming To Townsville

Get on the telly!

Article heading image for Hold Onto Your Cowboys Hats, The TODAY Show Is Coming To Townsville

A Friday morning of footy talk in beautiful North Queensland is on the cards and we’re pretty sure footy fanatic Karl Stefanovic pushed for this one.

On the first ever QLD Derby game day at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, the TODAY Show Sports reports will be live from the new home of the Cowboys and you’re invited!

Support staff have given Townsville the heads up that they’re after the biggest blue and grey fans to join them during the crosses.  

Get down from 4:30am-8:00am for the chance to show off your favourite footy colours (no Broncos fans please) with sports presenter Alex Cullen while in the presence of  NRL greats Johnathan Thurston and Sam Thaiday.

NORTH QUEENSLAND'S DREW IS ON MAFS AND TOLD CLIFFO & GABI THE LATEST! 

Carley Whittington

11 March 2020

Article by:

Carley Whittington

THISISTOWNSVILLE
TODAY SHOW
QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM
Listen Live!
THISISTOWNSVILLE
TODAY SHOW
QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM
THISISTOWNSVILLE
TODAY SHOW
QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs