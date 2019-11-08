Hold On To Your Santa Hats Because Christmas Fur-tography Is Returning To Robina!

Brace yourselves... a snow storm is coming and it's bringing a bucket load of Christmas themed pet costumes! You guessed it... Christmas is coming to Robina and it's carrying a sack load of Christmas inspired festivities, workshops and events for you and the family.

Of course, Santa will be taking pride of place amidst an Enchanted Forest outside of Myer, along with his legions of little helpers ready to snap a picture of you and the family for the fridge. The big man will be ready to hear your long list of Christmas demands (I mean, wishes...) from November 9th until December 24th and if you're hoping to skip the line, you can book online!

But arguably the most important experience this Christmas season, is making its highly anticipated return to Robina and we couldn't think of anything more purrrrfect... That's right, Pet Fur-togrophy is back and we are WAY too excited.

Bring your fur baby down to The Promenade every Saturday and Sunday from November 23rd until December 15th, for some pre-pic grooming from the resident groomer while enjoying an undoubtedly PAW-some puppacino, courtesy of Starbucks.

But that's not all Robina has in store for us this Christmas season with the hilarious return of Awkward Christmas Portraits, where matching turtle necks and uncomfortable haircuts are entirely acceptable. There will also be a bunch of Christmas themed craft workshops, charity gift wrapping, Christmas movie screenings and SO much more.

More information will come to light soon, so keep an eye on this space for more details or head to Robina Town Centre website!