The moment Tasmania waited over a year for finally arrived on Wednesday as Dark Mofo kicked off in Hobart, launching six days of feasting, art installations, performances, and an inescapable quantity of red crosses.

Though festival-favourite, Winter Feast, returned, project manager, Katharine Dean, said that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic meant it would look a little different.

This year, a few changes will [include] a limited capacity. Particularly within the sheds, we have a much smaller capacity and there are seating requirements, as well - Katharine Dean

With the border to Melbourne firmly closed following the announcement of three new Covid cases across the state, a whole region of festival-goers were set to miss out.

Local businesses were required to prepare for an event with a lot of unknowns. Steven Browning, from Bruny Island Oysters, could not be sure of how many punters would come through the gates.

It’s very disconcerting, you’re in the hands of the Gods, really, but we’ll cater for the unknown quantity of tourism - Steven Browning

Tasmanian Premier, Peter Gutwein, said Public Health was keeping a close eye on the situation on the mainland, but made a point of voicing his belief that Dark Mofo would succeed with or without its Melbourne fanbase.

We’ll be guided by Public Health advice and whilst we’ve had some difficulties and challenging matters to deal with, I’m certain that Dark Mofo will be a success, regardless of whether we open up to Victoria by the weekend - Peter Gutwein

More information about the event, including ticketing, can be found here.

Hobart Turns Red For Dark Mofo

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.