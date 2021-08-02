Hobart Summer Festival Promises To Deliver A Waterfront Extravaganza

All things being equal, Hobart will be hosting a new program of live music and events over the new year.

Promising to be a celebration of everything good in life, the Hobart Summer Festival promises to deliver the best local food and drink, live music and entertainment.

Programmed to follow on from the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and The Falls Music Festival, the Hobart Summer Festival will also deliver a re-imagined Taste festival, offering the best of gastronomic temptations and locally produced wines.

Brendan Self from Vademonian Touring said they're trying to fill the calendar with the iconic Taste of Tasmania canned.

"The idea behind Hobart Summer is obviously there are some gaps in the event calendar, so we're looking to fill some of those. So, we thought we'd add all the good things from other events that we've done" - Brendan Self

The festival has also announced the line-up for Hobart Summer NYE with Aussie artists already locked into the bill featuring electronic icons The Presets and folk-inspired singer songwriter Vera Blue, while locals Chase City, Hugo Bladel, The Outfit and Uncle Gus will complete the line-up.

The Hobart Summer Festival kicks off Boxing Day and runs to 2 January at the Hobart Regatta Grounds.

Tickets for the NYE event go on pre-sale on Tuesday and general sale on Wednesday at hobartsummer.com.au

