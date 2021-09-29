Hobart Ready To Host Ashes Test If Perth Is Ruled Out

Hobart is ready to put forward their pitch to take on one of the five test matches this summer for the Ashes series against England.

Tasmania have been forced to cancel Australia's upcoming match against Afghanistan in Hobart.

Tasmanian Cricket chief executive Dom Baker said the scheduled November Test against Afghanistan would be scrapped following the Taliban takeover within the nation which resulted in a lack of support for their women’s cricket program.

“It (the Hobart Test) will be formally postponed indefinitely this week … that will come out in the next couple of days,’’ Baker told Hobart’s Triple M today.

Tasmania are set to join Sydney and Canberra in the race for the final Ashes Test that was scheduled for Perth. Western Australia will be forced to let go of the match if it’s current quarantine laws do not change.

“We will be ready and willing to play a Test here if we get an opportunity,’’ Baker said.

Perth is now increasingly unlikely to host the match, that will not allow for adequate quarantining for the British players given the short gaps between matches.

The news comes after Tuesday’s Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Tasmania was cancelled due to positive cases in Brisbane.

