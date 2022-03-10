Hobart Locked In To Host 70.3 Mile IronMan Event

A brand new Ironman event is coming to Tasmania, after a deal was signed to secure a 70.3mile race over the next five years.

The inaugural event will be held on February 5 in 2023, at the island state's capital city in Hobart.

"Athletes will not only breathe in all the stunning region has to offer, but also take on a spectacular and challenging course in and around the historic city of Hobart," Ironman announced in a statement.

"Tasmania features breathtakingly wild landscapes, untamed and seemingly purpose built for adventure. Tasmania provides the opportunity to reconnect with nature in the morning, critique the latest in modern art in the afternoon and have your choice of world-class dining options in the evening."

The 70.3 triathlon race is for professional fitness buffs, beginning with a swim across the Derwent River before a gruelling 90 km big course featuring "the most vertical gain of any Ironman 70.3 bike course in Oceania".

Finally, the super-athletes will complete the course with a scenic 21.1 km run around the city which ends at the Princess Wharf.

Iron Man's Craig Heydon says the event will be testing, beginning a new tradition down under.

"It's the best things that Tasmania has to offer in regards to scenery , we look forward to showcasing that to the world and bringing people from around the world into this event," Heydon said.

Organisers expect at least 1,000 competitors for the inaugural race, with both a men's and women's pro event scheduled.

