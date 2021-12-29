Hobart Aged Care Home Closes To Visitors Amid Potential Exposure

Tasmania's Covid cases continue to grow as the state reported 55 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the state's 300 cases, 158 are listed using the state's [email protected] management program, with 63 confirmed cases are in medi-hotels and one person is in hospital receiving treatment to an unrelated medical condition.

There are no cases in ICU.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Currently, just over 92 per cent of people aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while 97.61 per cent have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, a Hobart aged care home has closed its doors to visitors while residents are tested after a potential exposure.

Respect Aged Care posted to Facebook that the exposure at St Ann's home happened in the last three or four days.

