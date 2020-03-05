HitGV969WhatsOn 2020

Hit 96.9 – proudly supporting the Goulburn Valley

STANHOPE SHOW SHINE & SWAP MEET

The 2020 Stanhope Show & Shine is being held once again on Sunday March 8th on their New Site at the Stanhope Recreation Reserve, Midland Highway, in Stanhope.

Seymour Show N Shine - Swap Meet: Monday, 9 March 2020 from 09:00-15:00

Kings Park, Tallarook Street, Seymour Vic 3660

Nagambie sportsman’s night - Hosted by Pedalcure4MND: Thursday, 12 March 2020 at 18:00

Royal Mail Hotel Nagambie : 350 High St, Nagambie, Victoria 3608

CWA Bushfire fundraiser @ Swanpool Community Cinema Sunday, 15 March 2020 from 13:30-16:00.

Rumbafest 2020Saturday, 21 March 2020 from 11:00-17:00

Rumbalara Football Netball Club 20 Mercury Drive, Shepparton, Victoria 3630

Firefighter Championships 2020: 27 March at 16:00 – 29 March at 19:00 - Hosted by CFA / VFBV Firefighter State Championships - Celebrating CFA @Mooroopna Rec Reserve

Euroa Farmers Market - Every 3rd Saturday of the Month

Echuca Farmers Market

8am – 12noon @ Alton Reserve, Hare Street, Echuca