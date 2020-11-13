Hit’s and Anglicare Hamper Drive

2020 has been tough, and this year more than any other, we need to stick together and support each other.

For the last several years here at HIT we have joined with Anglicare, putting out the call to our local community to dig deep for those less fortunate.

Please join us in donating

non-perishable food

basic toiletries items

Toys and gifts for all ages

Items of any value. To help those in the community who may be struggling to get through Christmas this year.

Drop off your donations direct to Anglicare at 39 Gordon Street, Mackay.

Give the gift of kindness this year and help a family with Anglicare and HIT Mackay and The Whitsundays.

CLICK HERE to download a Hamper Drive poster for your workplace