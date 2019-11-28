Hit Hobart's GrandmARIAs

Hobart’s Hit100.9 Jimmy & Nath, have rocked Australian music’s night of nights with their GrandmARIAs, Red Carpet Coverage

Accompanied by Nanny Lyn, Nath’s 80-year old grandmother, the Hobart Brekkie Boys hit the ARIA red carpet to interview some of the biggest names in the music industry including one of the only interviews with international pop star Halsey!

Bonding over their love for Elvis, Nanny Lyn and Halsey hit it off right away with Halsey even partaking in some of the home-cooked goodies Nanny Lyn had packed for the nominees.

Armed with her lemon tarts, Nanny Lyn offered her treats to music stars Jessica Mauboy, Morgan Evans, Samantha Jade and Carly Rae Jepson; the highlight of the night being a private serenade from host of the night and winner of the Song of the Year, Guy Sebastian.

Nath was thrilled to be on the red carpet, brushing up with all the artists, but also relieved that his nan conducted the interviews, “I’m just happy someone did the work for us, it made our job a whole lot easier,” he said.

Lyn’s presence was a heart-warming addition to this year’s event. Although, she was a little disappointed that her favourites (Tom Jones, Neil Diamond and Shirley Bassey) weren’t there.