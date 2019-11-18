Hit Hamper Drive 2019

Imagine knowing you couldn’t give your family the Christmas day they deserved. No presents for the kids, no Ham to carve with the family, no Christmas cracker jokes to laugh about.

We are encouraging listeners to put together non-perishable food hampers, Laundry baskets for food and gifts, Non-perishable goods including Christmas cakes and puddings, basic toiletries items, Toys and gifts for all ages of any value to help those in the community who may be struggling to get through Christmas this year. Think “Basic Food Items with a touch of Christmas”.

Below is a list of some of the suggest items to include:

Milk

Pasta and pasta sauce

2 Min Noodles

Biscuits

Christmas Bon Bons

Custard

Jelly

Pudding or Cake

Tin Fruit

Tuna

Taco Kit

Lollies

Crisps

Tea and Sugar

Tinned Veggies

Toiletries

AND maybe even a Family Board Game. Anything non perishable that you believe a family would need this Christmas.

Drop off points are at the Hit studio on Level 3, 123 Victoria Street or at Anglicare on 39 Gordon Street. Hit will be taking Hampers up until the 18th of December, but Anglicare will be taking Hamper right up until Christmas.

From all of us at Hit and Anglicare we appreciate you support.