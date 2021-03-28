Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Girl Posting Pics Just After Her Water Birth

Singer and actor Hilary Duff has welcomed a baby girl into the world, taking to social media to introduce her to her fans!

In the incredible pics taken just after Hilary gave birth to her daughter, we can see she is in a birthing pool surrounded by her partner Matthew Koma and two other children Luca and Banks.

Hilary's birth photographer also revealed the whole family was present for a lot of the birth saying 'Family centered birth is everything'.

So as for the new arrival's name? Mae James Bair - which is adorable!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!