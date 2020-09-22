Hilary Duff's Reaction To Her Husband's New Butt Tattoo Was Perfect

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma have apparently taken their relationship to the next level after Matthew got a tattoo of his wife's name on his butt cheek.

The couple were married in December 2019 and are raising two children together; 8-year-old Luca, Hilary's son from a previous marriage, and 1-year-old daughter Banks.

Today, however, Matthew shared a life update to his Instagram where he posted a picture of his new butt tattoo of Hilary's name.

He captioned the post, "Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway".

Naturally, the post attracted some pretty A-grade comments, not the least of which was from Hilary herself. She wrote, "Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy".

Spotify's Head of Rock Allison Hagendorf also joined the comments thread with, "I’m dead. On the floor. Cannot recover. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑".

Other comments came from the likes of comedian Whitney Cummings who joked, "Wait I just got this too" and actor Nicholas Braun, who said, "Gains" "Crack" and "Cheeks".

All I have to say is that any haters can take it up with our girl Lizzie...

