Hilary Duff Has Revealed The Plot Of Cancelled Lizzie McGuire Reboot!

Hilary Duff has revealed the plot for the now cancelled reboot of iconic 2000s Disney Channel show, Lizzie McGuire!

It's said Disney scrapped the reboot after a disagreement over the show's storyline, which we know know.

Duff explained the series was going to follow Lizzie's life in her thirties after finding out her partner was cheating on her.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her. And she was falling flat on her face and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was, wasn't...and I'm turning 30. What the f**k?'" she explained.

While Lizzie McGuire has been cancelled, it's obvious everybody still wants it to happen.

"I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive," Hilary said.

We're crossing our fingers that we will FINALLY get the reboot one day.

