Hilary Duff Has Gifted Us With A Cheaper By The Dozen Reunion!

Hilary Duff has given us a Cheaper By The Dozen reunion! YES, you read that correctly.

It's been around 17 years since the first film graced the silver screens, which means all the kids are grown up now!

The actors in the film have all created a video acting out their scenes to the song 'I'm Just A Kid' by Simple Plan (the song has a TikTok challenge going around with it at the moment!)

Hilary Duff uploaded the amazing video to her Instagram & we can't get enough! They're all so grown up!

Watch it here:

Can we have another movie now?!

