In some exciting news, Lizzie McGuire... uh we mean Hilary Duff has announced that she is expecting a child.

This will be her third bub, with the singer posting 'we are growing, well mostly me'...

Hilary has two children Banks and Luca - this will be her second child with hubby Matthew Koma.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!