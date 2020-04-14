A High School Musical Sing-Along Reunion Is Happening & Yes, Zac Efron Will Be There

This is not a drill people, the original cast of High School Musical is getting back together for the upcoming Disney Family Singalong.

ACTUALLY SCREAMING.

HSM Director (and low-key legend) Kenny Ortega opened up to Deadline about the Wildcat reunion which will include Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Zac Efron, who will appear in a video message during the special.

Kenny explained how initially they couldn't get in touch with Zac but once they did, he was all in.

And one for all!

The Wildcats are expected to be performing their signature song, “We’re All In this Together” on the program, cause you know, given the current climate it seems like the only appropriate thing to do.

The Disney Family Singalong is set to air on Thursday, April 16 at 8/7c on ABC in the States, so here's hoping we get a live stream too!

So, mark your calendars people, we can guarantee this will be one you won't want to miss. Cause who knows when this will ever happen again...

GO WILDCATS!

