High Profile Inmate Killed At Hakea Prison

A “high profile” prisoner has been killed at a Western Australian prison on Thursday morning.

The prisoner has since been identified as 40-year-old Aboriginal man Ashely Bropho.

According to the state’s Department of Justice, Bropho was found unresponsive in his cell at Hakea Prison at around 8AM this morning.

The Department of Justice said in a statement that medical teams attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful.

“Prison staff provided first aid and paramedics attended but the man was unable to be revived,” they said.

“The circumstances surrounding the death will be subject to a police investigation.

“The prison is assisting the investigation and two units have been placed in lockdown to assist police.

“WA Police will provide a report to the State Coroner.”

It has not yet been confirmed how Bropho was killed.

WA Police said in a statement that detectives have attended the prison and begun their investigation into Bropho’s death.

“Detectives from the Major Crime Division are attending the prison to establish the circumstances surrounding the death in custody,” they said.

Bropho was charged last year after he lured a nine-year-old girl from a WA playground and attempted to sexually assault her.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent dealing with a child under 13 and one count of encouraging a child to perform a sexual act.

Bropho appeared in Perth’s District Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

