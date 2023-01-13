High Fire Danger Issued For Parts Of The State

This week’s heatwave has resulted in a high fire danger warning in parts of Tasmania on Saturday.

Under the Tasmania Fire Service’s (TFS) new rating system, the high fire danger indicates a heightened risk of potentially life-threatening fires.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It’s recommended from that rating that people avoid high-risk areas all together.

The Derwent Valley, where a top of 35 is forecasted for New Norfolk, as well as parts of the West and North West Coast, west and south of Rocky Cape have been placed under the rating.

George Town and areas to its east are also in line for high fire danger.

The TFS told Tasmania Talks a hot day response protocol was in place over the weekend, doubling the brigade response to any fires and putting a hold on permits for the time being.

“We will also have aircraft and incident management teams on standby to deal with any new fires that start," said Deputy Chief Officer Bruce Byatt.

"While TFS has these measures in place, we also ask community members to take responsibility for keeping themselves and their neighbours safe.

"This responsibility extends to ensuring that any fires that have been lit in recent days and weeks are extinguished prior to the weekend to ensure they don't flare up and escape.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.