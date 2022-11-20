“Heroic” Patrons Restrain Gunman In Fatal Colorado Nightclub Shooting

In the United States police are thanking “heroic” club-goers who restrained a gunman shortly after he opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs killing five people and injuring dozens more.

Local police arrested a 22-year-old man, only minutes after the deadly shooting broke out at Club Q, an adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub at 11:57pm local time on Saturday.

Two guns, including a long rifle were found at the scene, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a press conference on Monday morning.

"At least two heroic people" confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting, Chief Vasquez said.

"We owe them a great debt of thanks."

"Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens," he said.

"I'm so terribly saddened and heartbroken." - Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez

Of the 25 people injured during the shooting, with some hurt while trying to flee, at least two had been released, officials said.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is openly gay, commended the “brave individuals who blocked the gunman” in a statement released on Twitter in which he called the shooting “horrific, sickening, and devastating.”

Authorities are determining whether the attack was motivated by a "hate-attack".

