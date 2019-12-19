Here’s What Is Open In Melbourne On Christmas Day

Want to know what is open on Christmas Day in Melbourne? The answer is – not much.

However there are a few places still operating on December 25th!

Supermarkets: Major supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day. Some 7-Eleven stores will be open.

Petrol Stations: Generally most major petrol stations will be open on Christmas Day, so if you’re out of milk and bread this is the place to go!

Restaurants: Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants will be open plus also delivering via Menulog.

Many other restaurants will be doing special Christmas lunches or dinners, while some local cafes will be serving coffee in the morning.

Cinemas: The majority of Hoyts and Village Cinemas will be open – but check listings before heading to your local!

Public Transport: Trains, trams and buses will be operating to a Sunday timetable, and best of all transport is free on Christmas Day.

