Here's How To Wake Up With Fifi Fev & Byron On Your iPhone

If you're like us, you probably use your iPhone as your alarm every morning. But if you're nostalgic for the days of waking up with your radio as your alarm, then you are in luck.

There is a really easy way to wake up with Fifi, Fev & Byron every morning using nothing but your iPhone and the Fox app! This means you'll be able to listen to them as soon as you wake up, and then keep listening while you get ready to start your day.

Best of all, you won't need to use any unreliable apps or worry that your alarm won't go off, because this method doesn't turn off your iPhone alarm - it simply works alongside it. If you follow these steps, after you snooze or stop your iPhone alarm the Fox app will instantly open and you'll be able to start listening straight away!

You will need:

An iPhone with the latest software update.

The Fox app on your phone - Download now for iOS

The Shortcuts app on your phone - this is a default app but if you don't have it you can Download now.

1. Select the Shortcuts app

2. In the Automation tab choose Create Personal Automation

3. Select Alarm

4. Choose your alarm settings

You can choose to have the Fox app open when you snooze or stop your alarm, and you have the choice to set it for any alarm or for a specific alarm. Click Next.

5. In the search bar at the bottom of the app, search for Fox.

6. Select the Fox app.

7. Choose Play Fox 101.9 Melbourne from the list of options.

If Play Fox 101.9 Melbourne doesn't come up as an option, close the Shortcuts app, open up the Fox app and change your station to The Fox. Then go back to step one of this list and start again.

8. Turn on Show when Run and click Next.

9. Turn off Ask Before Running - it will turn grey.

10. Select Don't Ask and then click Done.

This means that the Fox app can open up automatically once you stop or snooze your alarm, so you can start listening immediately.

11. You're done! Now you can wake up with Fifi, Fev & Byron on your iPhone.

Things to note:

If your phone is locked, you may need to enter your passcode or use Face ID to open it up before the Fox app will open.

You can set up two different Automation functions so that whether you choose to stop or snooze the alarm, the Fox app will still open.

Find out some other ways you can set your alarm to wake up with The Fox HERE.