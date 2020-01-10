Here Were The Top Baby Names In Australia For 2019
Did yours make the list?
Babycentre.com.au have released the top baby names in Australia for 2019, and it seems a good mix of 'traditional' and modern have made the list!
See below the top 10 boy and girl baby names for 2019.
You can check the full top 100 list here.
GIRL
Amelia
Isla
Charlotte
Ava
Olivia
Mia
Lily
Willow
Sophia
Zoe
BOY
Oliver
Noah
Leo
Lucas
Jack
Charlie
William
Henry
Luca
Thomas
Did your baby's name make the list? Let us know on Facebook!
Keep across the latest headlines below:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.