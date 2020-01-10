Here Were The Top Baby Names In Australia For 2019

Did yours make the list?

Article heading image for Here Were The Top Baby Names In Australia For 2019

Babycentre.com.au have released the top baby names in Australia for 2019, and it seems a good mix of 'traditional' and modern have made the list!

See below the top 10 boy and girl baby names for 2019. 

You can check the full top 100 list here

GIRL

Amelia

Isla

Charlotte

Ava

Olivia

Mia

Lily

Willow

Sophia

Zoe

 

BOY

Oliver 

Noah

Leo

Lucas

Jack

Charlie

William

Henry

Luca

Thomas

 

Did your baby's name make the list? Let us know on Facebook!

