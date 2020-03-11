Here's Your Sneak Peek At The Killers New Single

The boys from The Killers have done it again! They've not only announced a new single titled 'Caution' off their upcoming album 'Imploding The Mirage', but ALSO when it will be out!

They're not making us wait too long, the song is set to drop on March 12 (possibly March 13th Aus time) and it is a BANGER!

We're very ready to have The Killers back in our lives and with the news of this new single... could there be an Aussie tour on the horizon?

Let's hope so!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!