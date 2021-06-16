Here's Your LGBTQIA+ Local And Live Gig Guide For Your State!
Get ready for a night out!
As a partner of The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, The Hit Network is committed to highlighting the LGBTQIA+ events that are happening in your local area all year round - no matter where you're from!
If you're heading to another city (when it's safe to do so), this will be a handy guide if you want to pop in to a drag brunch or catch a Queer movie night.
Here are some of the amazing events coming up…
NSW:
Universal
Oxford Street, Darlinghurst
Fame Fridays - May 21st
Hosted by Dominique Topp & Champagne
$20 on the door
The Olympic Hotel
308 Moore Park Road, Paddington
Big Fact Hunt
Every Tuesday at 7pm
Hosted by Maxi Shield
Kings Cross Hotel
244-248 William St, Potts Point
Big Fact Hunt
Every Wednesday at 7pm
Hosted by Maxi Shield
Oxford Hotel
Oxford Street, Darlinghurst (Gingers)
2 Block Gurlz with Maxi Shield and Tora Hymen
Fridays from 9pm
Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party
Saturdays from 6:30pm
Hosted by Maxi Shield
3 In The Pink
Saturdays from 8:30pm
Hosted by Maxi Shield, Coco Jumbo and Carmen Geddit
Home Nightclub
101/1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney
Glitterland
Saturday, 10th June
Special guest performances by Maxi Shield and Coco Jumbo
The Imperial Hotel
35 Erskineville Road, Erskineville
Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party
Saturdays from 5pm
Hosted by Etcetera Etcetera
CLUB 2043
Saturday, 19th June
Featuring Etcetera Etcetera
Potts Point Hotel
33-35 Darlinghurst Rd, Potts Point
Gender Bender Bingo
Every Thursday from 8pm
Hosted by Carmen Geddit and Coco Jumbo
VIC:
Piano Bar Shipped Melbourne
Flemington Race Course
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Screening
Saturday, May 15th and 22nd
Featuring Art Simone
From 6pm
Piano Bar Geelong
90-92 Little Malop St, Geelong VIC 3220
Pitch Please!
Sunday, May 16th and 23rd
Featuring Art Simone (and special guest Jojo Zaho on the 23rd)
The Vine Hotel
27 Detour Rd North Wangaratta, Victoria
Out Of Office
Wednesday, 23rd, Thursday 24th & Friday 25th May
Hosted by Karen From Finance
Get your tickets here
St Kilda Town Hall
99A Carlisle Street
Thorne Harbour Health Trivia Extravaganza
With Karen From Finance and Frock Hudson
Get your tickets here
170 Russell Melbourne
End Of Financial Year Party
Wednesday 30th June
Hosted by Karen From Finance
Get your tickets here
QLD:
Sportsman Hotel
130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill
Balls Out Bingo hosted by Gayleen Tuckwood
Every Friday night from 8pm
Taboo Tiki
19 Orchid Avenue, Surfers Paradise
Thursgay hosted by Terry Dacktyl
Every Thursday from 9pm
Cloudland
641 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley
Brunch With A Bite hosted by BeBe Gunn and LuLu Lemans
Every Sunday from 11am
Get tickets here
Gold Coast Pride Festival Beach Party
Roughton Park, Kirra Beach
May 30th from 11am
Food trucks, market stalls and more
More info here.
Cazalys Cairns
344 Mulgrave Road, Westcourt Cairns, Queensland
Drag Bingo
Friday, May 21st
Hosted by Art Simone
The Tivoli
52 Costin St, Fortitude Valley QLD
Out Of Office
Hosted by Karen From Finance
Thursday 29th to Saturday 31st July
Get your tickets here
NT:
Discovery Darwin
9 Mitchell Street, Darwin
Ladies Night
Thursday, 10th June
Hosted by Karen From Finance
TAS:
Drag Bingo with Pussay Poppins & Ana Thema at Society Salamanca (fortnightly)
Head to Society's Facebook page here for more details
Details for the next event (20th May) here
Hobart Out Tennis is holding a tournament as a mental wellness initiative over winter (6th June)
More details here
Pussay's POP Up in Launceston (15th May)
More details here
Limbo Yeehaw (sold out - 22nd of May)
Like the Limbo page for upcoming events
Flamingos is open every Friday and Saturday night (weekly)
More details here
Queen's Ball (13th June)
Fundraiser for TasCAHRD and TasPride
More details here
Dark Homo presented by Closet (18th June)
More details here
If you missed the call out for events on our Facebook pages or know of an event or an organiser who has an event this year that they'd like to promote, please get them to leave their details here.
Please note this blog is updated bi-monthly.
Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!