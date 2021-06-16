Here's Your LGBTQIA+ Local And Live Gig Guide For Your State!

As a partner of The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, The Hit Network is committed to highlighting the LGBTQIA+ events that are happening in your local area all year round - no matter where you're from!

If you're heading to another city (when it's safe to do so), this will be a handy guide if you want to pop in to a drag brunch or catch a Queer movie night.

Here are some of the amazing events coming up…

NSW:

Universal

Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Fame Fridays - May 21st

Hosted by Dominique Topp & Champagne

$20 on the door

The Olympic Hotel

308 Moore Park Road, Paddington

Big Fact Hunt

Every Tuesday at 7pm

Hosted by Maxi Shield

Kings Cross Hotel

244-248 William St, Potts Point

Big Fact Hunt

Every Wednesday at 7pm

Hosted by Maxi Shield

Oxford Hotel

Oxford Street, Darlinghurst (Gingers)

2 Block Gurlz with Maxi Shield and Tora Hymen

Fridays from 9pm

Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party

Saturdays from 6:30pm

Hosted by Maxi Shield

3 In The Pink

Saturdays from 8:30pm

Hosted by Maxi Shield, Coco Jumbo and Carmen Geddit

Home Nightclub

101/1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney

Glitterland

Saturday, 10th June

Special guest performances by Maxi Shield and Coco Jumbo

The Imperial Hotel



35 Erskineville Road, Erskineville

Drag Race Down Under Viewing Party

Saturdays from 5pm

Hosted by Etcetera Etcetera

CLUB 2043

Saturday, 19th June

Featuring Etcetera Etcetera

Potts Point Hotel

33-35 Darlinghurst Rd, Potts Point

Gender Bender Bingo

Every Thursday from 8pm

Hosted by Carmen Geddit and Coco Jumbo

VIC:

Piano Bar Shipped Melbourne

Flemington Race Course

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Screening

Saturday, May 15th and 22nd

Featuring Art Simone

From 6pm

Piano Bar Geelong

90-92 Little Malop St, Geelong VIC 3220

Pitch Please!

Sunday, May 16th and 23rd

Featuring Art Simone (and special guest Jojo Zaho on the 23rd)

The Vine Hotel

27 Detour Rd North Wangaratta, Victoria

Out Of Office

Wednesday, 23rd, Thursday 24th & Friday 25th May

Hosted by Karen From Finance

Get your tickets here

St Kilda Town Hall

99A Carlisle Street

Thorne Harbour Health Trivia Extravaganza

With Karen From Finance and Frock Hudson

Get your tickets here

170 Russell Melbourne

End Of Financial Year Party

Wednesday 30th June

Hosted by Karen From Finance

Get your tickets here

QLD:

Sportsman Hotel

130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill

Balls Out Bingo hosted by Gayleen Tuckwood

Every Friday night from 8pm

Taboo Tiki

19 Orchid Avenue, Surfers Paradise

Thursgay hosted by Terry Dacktyl

Every Thursday from 9pm

Cloudland

641 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley

Brunch With A Bite hosted by BeBe Gunn and LuLu Lemans

Every Sunday from 11am

Get tickets here

Gold Coast Pride Festival Beach Party

Roughton Park, Kirra Beach

May 30th from 11am

Food trucks, market stalls and more

More info here.

Cazalys Cairns

344 Mulgrave Road, Westcourt Cairns, Queensland

Drag Bingo

Friday, May 21st

Hosted by Art Simone

The Tivoli

52 Costin St, Fortitude Valley QLD​

Out Of Office

Hosted by Karen From Finance

Thursday 29th to Saturday 31st July

Get your tickets here

NT:

Discovery Darwin

9 Mitchell Street, Darwin

Ladies Night

Thursday, 10th June

Hosted by Karen From Finance

TAS:

Drag Bingo with Pussay Poppins & Ana Thema at Society Salamanca (fortnightly)

Head to Society's Facebook page here for more details

Details for the next event (20th May) here

Hobart Out Tennis is holding a tournament as a mental wellness initiative over winter (6th June)

More details here

Pussay's POP Up in Launceston (15th May)

More details here

Limbo Yeehaw (sold out - 22nd of May)

Like the Limbo page for upcoming events

Flamingos is open every Friday and Saturday night (weekly)

More details here

Queen's Ball (13th June)

Fundraiser for TasCAHRD and TasPride

More details here

Dark Homo presented by Closet (18th June)

More details here

If you missed the call out for events on our Facebook pages or know of an event or an organiser who has an event this year that they'd like to promote, please get them to leave their details here.

Please note this blog is updated bi-monthly.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!