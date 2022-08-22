Here's Your First Look At Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill And Helena Bonham-Carter In 'Enola Holmes 2'

After almost two years, the wait for Enola Holmes 2 is nearly over!

The original movie, based on the young adult series by Nancy Springer, followed Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola as she put her brother in his place bested Sherlock (Henry Cavill) at his own game: solving mysteries.

Quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched films (accumulating views from an estimated 76,000,000 households in its first month), the streaming giant was quick to greenlight a sequel, with many of the original cast members set to return.

Skip forward to August 2022, and we’ve finally received our first look at the all-star cast, as well as an official synopsis for the hotly anticipated sequel.

Check out the cast:

Read the synopsis:

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems.

Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister.

But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself.

As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham-Carter, David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster will be gracing our screens once again when Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on November 4th.

