Here's Your First Look At Miley Covering Britney Spears In Her MTV Unplugged Concert

Ahead of Miley Cyrus' MTV Unplugged concert being broadcast in the US, the starlet has uploaded a sneak peek at the show.

In particular, was the moment she covers a massive Britney Spears song 'Gimme More'.

What a spin on it!

We can't wait to see this whole concert! MTV Australia will be playing it Saturday morning (17th October) from 10am.

