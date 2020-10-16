Here's Your First Look At Miley Covering Britney Spears In Her MTV Unplugged Concert

Sounds epic!

Ahead of Miley Cyrus' MTV Unplugged concert being broadcast in the US, the starlet has uploaded a sneak peek at the show.

In particular, was the moment she covers a massive Britney Spears song 'Gimme More'.

What a spin on it!

We can't wait to see this whole concert! MTV Australia will be playing it Saturday morning (17th October) from 10am.

