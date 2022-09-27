Here's Your First Look At 'Emily In Paris' Season 3!

After almost a year of waiting, all our questions from the Emily in Paris Season 2 finale are about to be answered!

Netflix have released a teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated Saison Trois, which hints at Emily having to choose between her love interests (Gabriel and Alfie) and deciding whether she’ll a) stay at Savoir or b) follow Sylvie to her new marketing firm.

One decision she has made, however, is to give herself some DIY bangs…!

Watch the trailer:

While Alfie’s move to London might have led us to believe his relationship with Emily was essentially over, it was reported earlier this year that Lucien Laviscount (the actor behind our favourite pom) had been promoted to a series regular for the new season.

On the other hand, Gabriel has seemingly been taken by Emily’s backstabbing bestie Camille, yet the feuding friends can be seen smiling together in the teaser.

What is going on?!

All will be revealed when Emily in Paris Season 3 hits Netflix on December 21, 2022.

The Kardashians kick off season 2 with heartbreak for Khloe:

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: