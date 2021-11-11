Here's Your First Look At Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty!

Ariana Grande is dropping her makeup line, r.e.m.beauty, this month and we've been given a glimpse into what products we can expect to get our mittens on!

This science-fiction-style brand will be dropping chapters (yep, like Star Wars) filled with products.

We know that chapter 1 of 3 will include the following:

Midnight shadows eyeshadow palettes

Dream lashes

Flourishing volumising mascara

Flourishing lengthening mascara

At the borderline eyeliner marker

Midnight shadows liquid eyeshadows

At the borderline kohl eyeliners

The second chapter is set to include 10 highlighter toppers, which you can find here:

As for the third chapter, it's all about the lips with:

On your collar matte lipsticks

Practically permanent lip stain markers

On your collar plumping lip glosses

Utmost importance plumping lip gloss

As for where it will be available in Australia, we're not yet sure. But if we look at other celebrity beauty brands like Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez' Rare Beauty, they're stocked at Sephora.

So, fingers crossed we'll see the same with this one!

10 Simple and Effective Beauty Tips From The Kardashians

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!