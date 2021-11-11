Here's Your First Look At Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty!
Dropping this month
Ariana Grande is dropping her makeup line, r.e.m.beauty, this month and we've been given a glimpse into what products we can expect to get our mittens on!
This science-fiction-style brand will be dropping chapters (yep, like Star Wars) filled with products.
We know that chapter 1 of 3 will include the following:
- Midnight shadows eyeshadow palettes
- Dream lashes
- Flourishing volumising mascara
- Flourishing lengthening mascara
- At the borderline eyeliner marker
- Midnight shadows liquid eyeshadows
- At the borderline kohl eyeliners
The second chapter is set to include 10 highlighter toppers, which you can find here:
As for the third chapter, it's all about the lips with:
- On your collar matte lipsticks
- Practically permanent lip stain markers
- On your collar plumping lip glosses
- Utmost importance plumping lip gloss
As for where it will be available in Australia, we're not yet sure. But if we look at other celebrity beauty brands like Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez' Rare Beauty, they're stocked at Sephora.
So, fingers crossed we'll see the same with this one!
