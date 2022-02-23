Here's Your First Listen To Camila Cabello And Ed Sheeran's New Song
Love this!
Camila Cabello is casting away any negativity when it comes to her breakup with Shawn Mendes and launching herself straight back into her music.
Cammie is set to drop a new track with the one and only Ed Sheeran called Bam, Bam! and we've got your first listen!
What do you think?
The song drops on March 4 and we cannot wait!
