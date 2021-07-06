Here's Your First Listen Of The Kid Laroi And Justin Bieber's Song 'Stay'

They're two of the biggest names in music and now Justin Bieber and Aussie performer The Kid Laroi have teamed up to drop an epic song called 'Stay'.

Here's your first listen!

The song will drop on Friday, July 9 and you can pre-order it here.

When it comes to the video, the boys also dropped a sneak peek at that and it looks EPIC.

