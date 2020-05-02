Here's Your First Listen Of Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande's New Song

After years and years of fans pleading with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to team up on a song, they've done it. The pair who are both managed by Scooter Braun have announced they have a song coming out.

The track is called Stuck With U and is described by Bieber as the prom song for those who are most likely going to miss out on having theirs this year due to Coronavirus.

The fun doesn't end there though, Bieber and Ariana have asked their fans to be in the video for the song! They have asked for videos of fans in their finest dancing to the instrumental and you could feature!

The song arrives next Friday, 8th May and we cannot WAIT!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!