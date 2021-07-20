Here's Your First Listen At Lil Nas X's New Song Produced By Kanye West

Lil Nas X is making the most of an awkward situation... he's set to go to court over creating some Nike shoes that were not officially endorsed by the company, so he's making a song about it!

Nas has posted a trailer for the track called 'Industry Baby' and in the video we see him playing the role of judge, lawyer, himself and more!

Check out the trailer and sneak peek of the song below.

*COARSE LANGUAGE WARNING*

We'll have to wait and see what comes of this court case but either way, we'll get a song out of it!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!