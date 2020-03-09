Here's Your Costume Inspo Leading Into Supanova 2020

There's only one day of the year where you can fully immerse yourself in the imaginary world and let out your inner geek with likeminded people from across the Gold Coast...

That's right, Supanova is returning this weekend to the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre!

Comics, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, gaming, and literature will be brought to life as attendees go to all lengths to dress to impress. At Supanova, the only way to fit in is to stand out!

Still stuck on what to wear? Here are some of our top picks from Supanova's passed to inspire your creative side...

Velma & Daphne

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait...

Debbie Thornberry

If you're looking for an edgy outfit that's super simple to piece together, why not bring back all the nostalgia with this character?

Superhero Squad

If you're taking the whole gang to Supanova this year, co-ordinate your outfits with a Marvel or DC costume theme!

Marty McFly

Channel those '80s vibes in a Back To The Future themed costume...

Joker

Smiiiile! Who wants to be the hero when we all know villains have so much more fun?

Kim Possible

*doo doo doo doo* What's the sitch?

Superman

It's a bird... It's a plane... It's your next Supanova costume!

Mera

Aquaman's superheroine Mera is the perfect go-to for your Supanova costume...

Mario

Another idea that'll involve the whole crew. Mamma Mia!

Wednesday Addams

Permission to wear a RBF all day? Granted!

Don't miss Supanova at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, happening March 13-14.

