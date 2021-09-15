Here's Why You Should Start Kicking Those Career Goals Today!

These days, planning and delaying our career goals is risky business, particularly with COVID-19, making planning for the future near impossible.

This being said, there’s no better time than the present to start working towards your goals and no better place to do that than the TAFE Queensland Southport Open Day.

While you may not have a clear vision of what you’re wanting to do with your life, the staff at TAFE Queensland are ready to help guide you in the right direction.

With a wide range of different courses for you to choose from, you’ll be hard pressed walking away with no idea of what you want to do!

The TAFE Queensland Southport Open Day is the perfect opportunity for you to check out what the campus has on offer and how their teachers can help you to nurture your talents.

Drop by the campus to explore the diverse range of study options, including Business, Education, Hospitality, Languages, Community Services, Health and of course, Nursing.

Among these highly-equipped faculties, there are a plethora of different courses on offer across a range of areas including diplomas and certificates, ensuring people of all education levels are catered for.

At the TAFE Queensland Open Day you will get to spend the afternoon learning everything you need to know about the many courses on offer including Animal Studies, Business, Childcare, Cookery, Community Service, Events, Health & Nursing, Hospitality, Sports & Fitness and many more.

While you’re there, tour the brand new, tricked-out clinical labs, become familiar with the hospitality hub and coffee academy where you can finally learn to master the perfect flat white; you’ll also get to meet the dedicated and talented teachers who are more than ready to help motivate you all the way through to the completion of your chosen course.

So, what have you got to lose? Register now to attend the TAFE Queensland Southport Open Day on Thursday, September 23 (doors open from 2pm – 6pm) by following the link.

RTO 0275