Here's Why Simon Biles Quit The Olympics Last Minute

Four-time Olympic World Champion, US gymnast, Simone Biles withdrew her place in the women's gymnastics team event at the Tokyo Olympics, her teammates stepping in at the last minute.

The superstar made the shock exit shortly after scoring a low 13.766 on the vault in the first rotation of the event.

Following her exit, Biles said she told her teammates, “You have done all the training, you can do this without me, and it will be just fine.”

Team USA went on to take out silver place, Biles cheering them on from the sidelines.

During the following press conference, Biles confirmed that she wasn’t in any physical ill-health but it was, in fact, her mental health.

“I thought it would be best to take a backseat, work on my mindfulness and I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job. I didn’t want to risk the team a medal for my screw-ups,” she said.

Ahead of the event, Biles poured her heart out on social media, detailing that she sometimes felt "the weight of the world" on her shoulder.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.