Here's Why RUOK? Day Is So Much More Than Asking If Someone Is Ok

There’s no doubt that when we all counted down the seconds until the start of a new decade, none of us ever expected 2020 to look like this…

That’s why it has been more important than ever before to stay connected and, for those who are able, be willing to support those around them.

Aussies are more than willing to reach out and check in on their mates, but what happens if they say they’re NOT ok?

You don’t have to be an expert to keep the conversation going but by knowing what to say after checking in with someone can help that person feel supported long before they’re in crisis.

CEO of RUOK? Day, Katherine Newton, explained to the Hit Network how people can actively and meaningfully support those around them, whether it's expected, unexpected, online or in person.

But, having a meaningful conversation is a two-way street, not only with the person who you are trying to open that conversation with but within yourself as well.

This can sometimes be an uncomfortable and even confronting thing, thoughts that might creep into the back of your mind might be along the lines of, ‘am I even doing this right?’ or ‘how do I get them the help they need?’.

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au