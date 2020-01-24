Here's Where You Can Literally Win A Year Of Fried Chicken For Bushfire Relief

Yes, you read that right. You can LITERALLY raise money for bushfire relief for your neighbourino and be in the running for a year of unlimited free fried chicken.

Like, you'd be goose not to.

The legends at NOLA are doing their bit by raising funds for Bushfire relief in South Australia tomorrow, the 25 January.

Raffle tickets to win the year of free fried chicken are priced at $5 and the money raised will be donated to bushfire relief.

And to kick off the event in style from 12pm, NOLA will be pouring 16 ‘Karma Kegs’ from various local SA breweries.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Karma Keg concept, in this case, it’s essentially a keg for which customers decide how much they want to pay for beer, with 100% of the sales donated to bushfire relief.

Nola has a target of $10,000 and hopes to go above and beyond this goal! Funds will be split between Blaze Aid, The CFS Foundation and The Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on Kangeroo Island.

For more information, check out the event on Facebook here.

