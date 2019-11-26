Here's Where You Can Literally Shop Til' You Drop This Black Friday

Prepare yourselves, people, we've found Adelaide's biggest Black Friday sale destination! And it's bigger and better than ever before because for the first time EVER stores are set to stay open until midnight!

Rundle Mall is set to keep some of our favourite store doors open, literally all night freakin' long!

Sephora, Mecca, H&M, David Jones, and Myer are among some of the top picks for this weekend's sale.

Side note, Black Friday is the last major sale event for the year until Boxing Day so make sure you grab yourself a last-minute bargain before the festive season hits!

And if shopping isn't your thing (cough cough, you know who) there is plenty of entertainment outside the stores to keep everyone happy with everything from beer tastings to live music to free giveaways!

Alternatively, you can always wait around for Cyber Monday if you're not in the mood to deal with the chaos or just the people.

For more information and if you want to sign up to exclusive Black Friday offers, click here.

