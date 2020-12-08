Here's Where You Can Find A Merry Feast For You & The Family This Christmas

Christmas is creeping up very quickly and this year, we all deserve to treat ourselves to a little something special!

Tickets for Christmas Day events have been selling like hot cakes so finding somewhere to spend Christmas on the GC is exceptionally difficult.

To make this a little bit easier for you, we have gone ahead and collated a list of five great places hosting mouth-watering Christmas dinners and lunches.

QT Christmas At Home

QT Hotel are inviting you to enjoy the full QT Christmas experience from the comfort of your own home! Courtesy of some of QT’s best chefs, the Christmas at home sensory experience will deliver a Christmas kit jam-packed full of fine-dining style dishes and a holly, jolly Christmas playlist to match. Each dish has its very own song for you to cook and eat to, including Santa Baby & We Wish You A Merry Christmas. Just some of the delectable dishes include Christmas pudding with custard, crispy duck fat potatoes, mouth-watering pavlova with vanilla cream, blueberry, mango and almonds, Sydney rock oysters and a Gowings cheesecake. If you’d like to get your hands on the ultimate fine-dining experience from home, follow the link through to the website now.

Christmas Day Seafood Lunch Cruise

Because who doesn’t love a good Christmas cruise?! From 11AM until 2PM, explore the southern end of the coast along the gorgeous Tweed River. Departing from the Tweed Golf Club, the experience will include a three-hour cruise, live entertainment, a glass of wine on arrival and of course, plenty of fresh seafood including lobster, prawns, oysters and more. Follow the link though to the website to nab yourself a ticket!

The Cavill Hotel

The brand new Cavill Hotel will be hosting a lavish Buffet lunch on Christmas Day from 11.30AM until 2.30PM. The team at The Cavill Hotel will be putting on an impressive spread of the freshest seafood for only $139 per person, along with a tempting three-hour drink package for an extra $49 per person. Follow the link to book yourself a spot now.

Diggers & Sports Club

The team at Diggers & Sports Club in Surfers Paradise are putting on one hell of a spread this Christmas! With tickets between $39 - $150 per person, enjoy all of your festive favourites including spiced pineapple glazed leg ham, roast turkey with apple, sage & onion stuffing and Christmas pudding with brandy custard, while sipping on your choice of drink from the three-hour drink package. Not only will there be plenty of delicious food and drink on hand between 11AM and 2PM, there will also be raffles, giveaways and a special appearance from the man in red. Follow the link to book yourself a spot today.

Seaworld Christmas Day Cruises

Departing from Main Beach, the Seaworld Christmas Day Cruises will take you on a scenic tour through the Gold Coast waterways while you sit back, relax and sip on some well-deserved champagne all for $159 per person. You can choose from four separate cruise times, each featuring a plethora of delicious festive treats and a beverage package including local boutique beers, wine, champagne and soft drink. This cruise isn’t just for adults with plenty of food, drink and even presents for the kids. Follow the link to the website to book a spot for you and the family!

There are still plenty of places to take the family for some festive fun and food this Christmas, so jump online and book yourself in before spots run out!