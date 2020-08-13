Here's Where You Can Devour Bottomless Doughballs & Cocktails For Just $45

If you haven't tried doughballs yet, can we just say, you haven't lived.

Every Sunday until the foreseeable future, DoughBalls in Moseley Square is offering a bottomless brunch deal.

For just $45, carb loaders can choose a DoughBalls dish, a main dish, and enjoy unlimited cocktails for a whopping whole two hours.

On offer is their new French Toast DoughBalls, Bacon & Egg DoughBalls, and Banoffee DoughBalls.

As you can imagine, the iconic doughy balls are rolled in cinnamon sugar topped with berries, violet crumble, maple syrup, and a generous dollop of mascarpone cream.

Honestly, need we say more? Head on here for more info.

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.