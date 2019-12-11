Here’s Where To Find The Best Christmas Lights In Your City

Christmas is fast approaching, which means the best Christmas lights are already on display in our neighbourhoods!

If you’re too busy/tired/poor to decorate your own home, then the next best thing is to hit the streets and find the most amazing Christmas light displays in your suburb!

To make things easier, a website has been set up that tracks the best Christmas lights across Australia, map out your Christmas light trail and lets you vote!

Christmas Light Search is a free online directory allowing Aussies to find Christmas lights in their local community.

The map requires locals to update it, so if you've got a display worth seeing, make sure you add yours!

CHECK IT OUT HERE

