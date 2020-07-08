Here's When The Bachelor Australia Will Be Back

Following a halt in on-site production in late March this year, The Bachelor reps have announced they expect to air the new season at the end of August!

The show, which has since filmed a series of 'virtual dates' and scenes in line with COVID-19 restrictions is set to air following Bachelor In Paradise s3.

We are so ready!

