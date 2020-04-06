Here's What You Can Claim In Tax For Working From Home

Even toilet paper?

Article heading image for Here's What You Can Claim In Tax For Working From Home

With an incredibly large influx in people working from home, it's really time to start writing down your expenses if you're one of them.

You can claim more depending on where you work from home, but with people claiming things like toilet paper... what's the actual limit?

This morning on the Hit Network, we found out. 

LISTEN BELOW:

Visit the ATO for more information on Home Office expenses and what you can claim. 

an hour ago

