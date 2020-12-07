Here's What The Home Alone Cast Looks Like Exactly 30 Years On

The Christmas movie Home Alone became an instant classic following its release on December 13, 1990.

Not only did it make child star Macaulay Culkin a household name, but it gave us comedy, pranks, and iconic quotes that make a comeback every Christmas season.

As we reminisce on 30 years of this holiday classic, here's what the cast of Home Alone are getting up to now...

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McCallister)

Macaulay was just 10-years-old when he played Kevin McCallister. He went on to star in other hits as a child actor including My Girl and Richie Rich. Now, he's a publisher and CEO of pop culture website and podcast Bunny Ears. He still maintains his celebrity status, and is working on additional projects in the industry, including a role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

Joe Pesci (Harry)

Joe Pesci is still acting today, usually portraying tough and volatile characters across a variety of genres. Most recently, Joe appeared alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in The Irishman (2019), for which he received Oscar, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Daniel Stern (Marv)

Daniel Stern continues to act, direct and write. His most recent works include creating, writing and starring in the CBS show Danny, and directing several episodes of The Wonder Years. Recently, he starred in Netflix's Game Over, Man! (2018) and Janes vs. His Future Self (2019).

Catherine O'Hara (Kate McCallister)

Catherine has been recognised for her roles in a number of successful films and television shows before and since appearing in Home Alone. Currently, Catherine plays Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek, for which she received an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series this year.

John Heard (Peter McCallister)

Sadly, John passed away after suffering a heart attack in 2017. Before his death, he appeared in a number of film and TV roles including Sharknado, White Chicks, The Sopranos, and Prison Break.

Devin Ratray (Buzz)

After playing Kevin's older brother at 13-years-old, Devin continued to act. He's appeared in films and series including Dennis the Menace (1993), Blue Rain (2013), R.I.P.D (2013), Masterminds (2016), The Tick (2016), Rough Night (2017), and Hustlers (2018).

Kieran Culkin (Fuller)

Macaulay's real-life younger brother Kieran played Kevin McCallister's cousin Fuller at age 8 in the 1990 film. He's been a number of hit films and series since, currently starring in Succession as Roman Roy, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2018.

Gerry Bamman (Uncle Frank)

While Uncle Frank was Bamman's most notable role, he's continued to work in the industry. His most recent film portrayal was in A Secret Promise (2009), but he's also had roles in The Bodyguard (1992), Sex and the City (1998), and Law & Order.

Larry Hankin (Officer Balzak)

Larry has played a number of iconic roles, including Mr. Heckles on Friends, Tom Pepper on Seinfeld, Charley Butts in Escape From Alcatraz, Old Joe in Breaking Bad and El Camino, and Carl Alphonse in Billy Madison.

