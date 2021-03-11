This Year's Gold Coast Film Festival Is Going To Be Massive So Here's What's On!

Finally, Queensland’s biggest celebration of cinema is officially underway!

It is set to be one to remember with the Gold Coast Film Festival announcing its eagerly awaited 2021 program after a year-long hiatus.

The line-up showcases brand new World and Australian premieres, exclusive preview screenings, and filmmaking talent hailing from Australia and around the globe, taking over the Gold Coast from April 14 to 25.

The 19th annual Gold Coast Film Festival has what can only be described as on of the most impressive line-ups yet with more than 100 exciting films, pop-up cinemas, red carpet screenings, industry panels, and special events with a selection of the program also available to watch online.

So, there really is something for everyone with everything from Aussie-based rom-coms to local horror films to even hotly-anticipated international flicks will be covered, nothing is off-limits!

The 12-day event will feature four world premieres, six Australian premieres, nine Queensland premieres, and two exclusive preview screenings across the Gold Coast from Coomera to Coolangatta, alongside Q&As with filmmakers and some of Australia’s leading cast and crew.

Tickets for all film sessions and events are available via the Gold Coast Film Festival website and participating cinema venues and as you can guess, since there is SO much going on events all have different pricing with some events even being free!

For more information on events and tickets, you can head here!

